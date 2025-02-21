Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 66844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

