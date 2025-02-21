Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

