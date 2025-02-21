Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 977,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $113,082.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,263.11. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,841.81. The trade was a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,024 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

