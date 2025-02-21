CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 447125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
CleanTech Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.80.
About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
