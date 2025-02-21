Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

