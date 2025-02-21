Citigroup Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $279.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $315.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.27.

Shares of NICE opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $22,849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 13.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

