Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DELL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.94. 2,496,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,193,664. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

