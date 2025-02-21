CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.
Air Canada Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.