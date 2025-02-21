CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

Air Canada stock opened at C$17.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

