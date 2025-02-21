CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$46.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.53.
Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.7 %
In other Alamos Gold news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.
