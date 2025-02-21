Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 68174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

