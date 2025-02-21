Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,982. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$13.93 and a one year high of C$24.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

