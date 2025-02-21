China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.