Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.59 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59, Zacks reports. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion.
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.92. 598,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.27.
Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.