Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.59 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59, Zacks reports. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.92. 598,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.27.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

