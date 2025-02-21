Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,429.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 313,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.