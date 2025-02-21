Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.3% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

