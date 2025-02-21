Centrica (LON:CNA) Announces Earnings Results

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 147.34 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.66. The stock has a market cap of £7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.30 ($1.97).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.52 ($2,759.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,096 shares of company stock valued at $658,232 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.12).

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

