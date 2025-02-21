Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.55. Central Puerto shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 99,924 shares traded.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Puerto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3954 per share. This is a boost from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 12.16%.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

