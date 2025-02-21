CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 5587705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,484,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $908,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,898,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

