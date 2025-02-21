Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson Buys 10,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$213,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jeffery George Lawson bought 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,832.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,600 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,004.00.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.93. 2,716,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,899. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.33.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

