Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.20 and last traded at $131.46. 1,623,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,821,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

