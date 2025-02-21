Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.48 and its 200-day moving average is $500.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.