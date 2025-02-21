Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,947 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 33.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $1,228,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $355.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.44.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

