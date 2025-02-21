Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $266.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

