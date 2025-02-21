Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

