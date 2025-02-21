CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.1 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 1,468,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,986. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,438.58. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.