Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 3,800 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

