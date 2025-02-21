Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

HNDL stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

