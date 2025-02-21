Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,814,000 after purchasing an additional 492,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJH stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.