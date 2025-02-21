Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

NYSE:KO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

