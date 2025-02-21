Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 710 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 606.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.