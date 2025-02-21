Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 205,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $104,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $503.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.26. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

