Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 43,631 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 115.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AB opened at $36.00 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

