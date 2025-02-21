Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – February 18th

CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, and Raymond James are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to publicly traded companies based in Canada that issue shares of stock for ownership by investors. These stocks are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and other Canadian stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell shares of Canadian companies to profit from their performance in the financial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 15,000,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,171,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 9,204,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.80. 1,583,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,772. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

