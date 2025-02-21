Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 363.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $103.81 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

