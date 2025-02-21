Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
