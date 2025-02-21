Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $27.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CWH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on CWH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
Camping World Price Performance
Camping World stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Camping World has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.72.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.