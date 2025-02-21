C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 109 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

ROK opened at $302.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.66.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $10,800,555. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

