C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,273 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.79.

American Tower Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

