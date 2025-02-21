C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael D. Castagnetto Sells 5,016 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.