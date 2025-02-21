BWS Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BWS Financial from $45.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

INOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

INOD stock traded up $12.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. Innodata has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innodata will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $8,619,650.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,747,653.06. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at $373,337.80. This trade represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,806 shares of company stock valued at $25,353,904. 15.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

