BWS Financial Issues Positive Estimate for IRDM Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

