BWS Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 2.57. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

