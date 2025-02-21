BWS Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Nebius Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 2.57. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.