Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Burnham Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BURCA traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.33. Burnham has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 3,193.81, a quick ratio of 3,191.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.