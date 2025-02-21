Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Hudson Canyon Capital Management increased its stake in General Electric by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $208.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. General Electric has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

