Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Target Price at C$5.13

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

OGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.95.

(Get Free Report

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.