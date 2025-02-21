Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 60,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.