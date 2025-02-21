Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,925 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $160,218.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 185,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,575,987.90. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72.
- On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90.
- On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $125,550.00.
Braze Stock Down 0.4 %
Braze stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Braze by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $50,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
