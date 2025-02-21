Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,925 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $160,218.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 185,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,575,987.90. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72.

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $125,550.00.

Braze Stock Down 0.4 %

Braze stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Braze by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $50,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

