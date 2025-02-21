Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 2,585 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $105,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,763.18. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 4,656 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $203,234.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,955 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $163,776.55.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $59.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $62,837,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Get Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.