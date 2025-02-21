Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 85,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.