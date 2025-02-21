Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $264.85 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

